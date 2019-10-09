Google's Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones will finally go official at the company's "Made by Google' hardware event next week. However, a new report published by Nikkei Asian Review claims the company may also introduce its first 5G smartphone alongside the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

The report claims Google has started test production of the 5G Pixel smartphone and could unveil it alongside the 4G Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL models on October 15. However, the smartphone is unlikely to become available for purchase soon after its official unveiling.

Sources close to the situation have apparently told the publication that Google may decide to delay the smartphone's launch till Spring next year. Along with the new 5G smartphone, a new budget Pixel phone is also said to be slated for launch next spring.

As noted by Nikkei Asian Review, Google will still be able to beat Apple to become the first U.S. company to release a 5G smartphone, even if it decides to delay the launch till spring next year. While the 5G smartphone is currently being test produced in China, Google is said to be planning to move all production destined for the U.S. to its facility in Vietnam, which is expected to be ready by the end of the year.

