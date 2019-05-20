Over the last few months, Google's been steadily adding an official dark mode to more and more of its apps. Following the likes of Google Messages, News, Contacts, and others, Google's now announced dark modes for Calendar and Keep.

In the next few days, you should receive an update for both the Google Calendar and Google Keep Android apps that will add the new dark mode functionality. To enable dark mode in Calendar, you'll go to Settings -> General -> Theme. If you're using Keep, the process is Settings -> Enable Dark Mode.

Dark mode for Google Calendar will work on devices running Android Nougat or higher, whereas Keep's dark mode works for Android Lolipop and above.

If you don't see an update for either app in the Play Store right away, don't worry. Google started pushing out Calendar's dark mode update on May 16 and Keep's began making its way to users on May 20. In both cases, Google says it can take up to 15 days for the updates to reach everyone.

