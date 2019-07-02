What you need to know
- Google Assistant now works with Sonos in Canada.
- Supported speakers include the Sonos One and Sonos Beam.
- Sonos first added Assistant support to its speakers in the U.S back in May.
This past May, Sonos finally delivered on its aging promise of bringing the Google Assistant to some of its speakers. It's been a wonderful few months having the Assistant on Sonos hardware, but up until now, our Canadian friends have been missing out. However, as of July 2, that's finally changing.
As part of a free software update that's rolling out to Canadian users, the Google Assistant is live now on Sonos speakers. Just like we saw in the U.S., Google Assistant only works on the Sonos One and Sonos Beam.
You can use the Assistant on Sonos for all of your favorite commands, including being able to ask it for the weather, control your smart home devices, and ask any random questions that come to your mind throughout the day. And, if you for some reason get bored with it, you can always switch back to Amazon Alexa at any time.
Google Assistant now works on Sonos speakers in seven countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Australia, France, and The Netherlands.
Now with Google Assistant
Sonos One
The great-sounding speaker that works with everything
The Sonos One is the speaker for people that don't want to live inside a walled garden. You can use the Sonos One to talk to Alexa, Google Assistant, and stream content using AirPlay 2. On top of that, it also sounds fantastic and can be easily paired with other Sonos speakers.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.