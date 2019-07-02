This past May, Sonos finally delivered on its aging promise of bringing the Google Assistant to some of its speakers. It's been a wonderful few months having the Assistant on Sonos hardware, but up until now, our Canadian friends have been missing out. However, as of July 2, that's finally changing.

As part of a free software update that's rolling out to Canadian users, the Google Assistant is live now on Sonos speakers. Just like we saw in the U.S., Google Assistant only works on the Sonos One and Sonos Beam.

You can use the Assistant on Sonos for all of your favorite commands, including being able to ask it for the weather, control your smart home devices, and ask any random questions that come to your mind throughout the day. And, if you for some reason get bored with it, you can always switch back to Amazon Alexa at any time.

Google Assistant now works on Sonos speakers in seven countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Australia, France, and The Netherlands.