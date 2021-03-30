Google's in-house Area 120 incubator has just developed a new application called Stack. As a document scanner, it may not sound exciting, but its many AI smarts can help you keep track of your documents which is always important when tax season is around. It's essentially a purpose-built version of Google Lens available for even the best cheap Android phones.

With the app, you can scan a document such as a receipt or a bill, and the app will automatically categorize it and organize it into a "stack." The app will use AI to "read" what's on the document to determine what it is. It can also automatically draw information from the document, such as dates, amounts, and account numbers, adding relevant context to make searching for documents easier. It's similar to some of the new features on Microsoft Lens.