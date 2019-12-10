Google's Android TV platform is set to receive a significant upgrade next year with the Android 10 update. The company today announced that it is bringing the performance and security improvements made with Android 10 to Android TV.

Google says Android 10 on Android TV will enable faster updates thanks to Project Treble, which is great news for consumers. In addition to faster updates, Android 10 will bring support for encrypted user data for more secure storage, several security improvements, and better performance with the new TLS 1.3 standard.

In order to help developers build and test their Android TV apps before Android 10 begins to roll out, Google has also introduced a developer-focused streaming device. Dubbed ADT-3, the device runs on a quad-core processor based on the ARM Cortex-A53 architecture, paired with 2GB of DDR3 memory. It also has 4Kp60 HDR 2.1 output. The device will be made available to developers "in the coming months" via an OEM partner. Google, however, hasn't confirmed any specific timeframe on when the Android 10 update will begin rolling out to existing Android TV devices.

While Google's Android TV platform is still behind Samsung's Tizen and LG's WebOS when it comes to market share, it has seen impressive growth in the recent months thanks to the growing list of OEM and operator partners. Consumer adoption across the world has also seen an increase.

