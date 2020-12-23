As Google pushes forward with its plans to make its lineup of smart displays more than just glorified YouTube screens, the company has increasingly focused on adding more interactivity. A large part of this is games, and the company this week rolled out a new Games Lobby features for its smart displays.

As the name suggests, it's designed to be the one-stop hub for all your gaming needs, with a revamped UI and better discoverability for the best-ranked and most featured games. The change falls in line with a larger redesign of the Nest Hub UI earlier in the year, with an added emphasis on tabbed navigation.

That's not all, though. Alongside the redesign, Google's made your Nest Hub Max, already one of the best smart displays out there, even more fun to play around with over the holidays with the launch of 10 new games and more to come soon.