On the occasion of World Emoji Day, Google today announced that it is adding 65 new emoji to Android Q. If you have a smartphone that is eligible to receive the Android Q update, you will be able to access the new emoji later this year. However, if you can't wait that long and own a Pixel smartphone, you can access all the 65 new emoji today by signing up for the Android Q Beta program.

Some of the exciting new emoji that you can look forward to include a sloth, otter, garlic, waffle, service dog and guide dog, diya lamp for Diwali celebrations, skunk, and 71 couples with different skin tones that were approved by the Unicode Consortium earlier this year. In addition to these, Google is also adding support for 53 emojis with gender-inclusive designs, as we reported earlier this year. The company says the new design decision will help fight against gender stereotypes. This means emoji such as "police officer" or "person getting haircut" will default to a gender-ambiguous design with Android Q. However, those who wish to opt into a gender on their keyboard will still be able to choose between male and female versions of the emoji.