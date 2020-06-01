What you need to know On June 1, Google began rolling out the latest monthly security patch for Pixel devices.

Instead of a boring patch, some users were given the Android 11 beta ahead of schedule.

The build number for the OTA beta update is RPB1.200504.018.

A new month is a signal for a new monthly security patch for Pixel devices, and the latest June update has proven to be more exciting than usual for a couple of reasons. In addition to a new Pixel Feature Drop that adds improvements for better battery life and new safety tools, some Pixel owners were also treated to the Android 11 beta ahead of schedule. Rather than be super vague about this, I'll just say it up front:



Two people DMed me saying they got the Android 11 beta OTA update on their Pixel 4 XL.



Build #: RPB1.200504.018 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) June 1, 2020 XDA's Mishaal Rahman recently shared that some users who expected to download the June security patch were instead given an OTA update to Android 11. The build number is RPB1.200504.018, and the update screen calls out the beta instead of the security patch.