What you need to know
- Godfall is an upcoming looter-slasher timed console exclusive for PS5.
- Gearbox Software has shared the cinematic intro for the game.
- It shows armies of Valorian knights clashing and how this led to the current calamity.
- Godfall is set to release on November 12, 2020 alongside the PS5.
The upcoming looter-slasher Godfall is all about learning weapon combos and grabbing loot but there's still a fantastical story at the center. For a better idea of the different players, you can check out the Godfall cinematic intro that's just been posted. In it, the armies of Valorian knights collide and Marcos works to seize power, leading to the events of the game.
Godfall's combat is based around learning different combos with different melee weapons, then augmenting these with abilities granted by the powerful Valorplates. Players will have to learn how to target enemy weakpoints in order to conquer the vast hordes waiting. There's also deadly boss fights that will require every bit of strength and skill players have.
Godfall is coming to PS5 and PC via the Epic Games Store as a timed console exclusive. It's set to release alongside the PS5 on November 12 in a handful of countries, with a global release on November 19. Other PS5 launch titles include Demon's Souls and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
Fight gods
Godfall
Fight and loot together
Godfall is a co-op looter-slasher, allowing players to team up and take on monsters together while gathering powerful Valorplates that unlock incredible powers. An expansion is coming at some point in 2021.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The latest Steve Aoki concert is even better in VR
Do you miss live concerts? Steve Aoki and Oculus are teaming up to help bring you an immersive live concert in VR on September 30 based on Neon Future IV, the 4th studio album launched earlier this year.
How to watch Google's Pixel 5 event livestream on September 30
Between new Pixel phones and an all-new Chromecast, we're expecting a few different hardware announcements from Google's "Launch Night In" event on Septemeber 30. Here's how you can tune-in and watch it!
Review: Until you Fall will punish you, but it's worth it
Until You Fall is a VR roguelite that'll challenge your skills with a blade, your wits, and your arm muscles. It's now available on the Oculus Quest, Oculus Quest 2, PlayStation VR (PSVR), and PC VR platforms including SteamVR and Oculus Rift.
The best games you can play on PS5 at launch (and beyond)
A new generation of consoles means new games are almost upon us! Here are some of the best PS5 games you can play at launch and throughout the rest of the year.