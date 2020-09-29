The upcoming looter-slasher Godfall is all about learning weapon combos and grabbing loot but there's still a fantastical story at the center. For a better idea of the different players, you can check out the Godfall cinematic intro that's just been posted. In it, the armies of Valorian knights collide and Marcos works to seize power, leading to the events of the game.

Godfall's combat is based around learning different combos with different melee weapons, then augmenting these with abilities granted by the powerful Valorplates. Players will have to learn how to target enemy weakpoints in order to conquer the vast hordes waiting. There's also deadly boss fights that will require every bit of strength and skill players have.

Godfall is coming to PS5 and PC via the Epic Games Store as a timed console exclusive. It's set to release alongside the PS5 on November 12 in a handful of countries, with a global release on November 19. Other PS5 launch titles include Demon's Souls and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.