Chromebook sales skyrocketed last year as the pandemic made studying and working from home the new normal. According to preliminary data from the IDC's worldwide quarterly personal computing device tracker , sales of Chromebooks and tablets remained strong in the first quarter of 2021.

While only 2.8 million Chromebooks were shipped in the first quarter of 2020, total shipments reached 13 million units in Q1 this year. HP, which was held the third spot in Q1 2020, was the biggest Chromebook vendor in Q1 2021, with a market share of 33.5% and 633.9% YoY growth. Lenovo, which makes some of the best Chromebooks, saw shipments rise 356.2% in the January to March period. However, its global market share remained flat at 25.6%. Acer's market share, on the other hand, fell from 26.4% to 14.5%. However, the company still achieved an impressive 150.9% growth in shipments.

Anuroopa Nataraj, research analyst at IDC, said in a statement: