Giveaways are always fun and it's even better when they benefit great causes, especially around the holidays. The folks over at PC Gamer are teaming up with SpecialEffect to give away some EPOS | SENNHEISER prizes while raising awareness for the work that SpecialEffect does.

SpecialEffect is a U.K.-based nonprofit organization that works to provide custom equipment setups and assistance to players with different physical disabilities, such as Charlie. Charlie enjoys watching streams and playing games like Mario Kart or Paw Patrol, which can be difficult on a regular controller due to cerebral palsy. Charlie's dad was aided by SpecialEffect in putting together a unique setup that enables him to have fun. This included a larger joystick, larger buttons, and more. This is just one of several ways that SpecialEffect is making a difference in players' lives.