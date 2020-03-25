After the 30-day free trial is up, Homer will charge $7.95 a month. However, that's plenty of time to see if your kids will love it and learn from it. If you've decided it's worth it for them, I'm sure that monthly bill is a small price to pay. Otherwise you can just cancel your subscription. No harm, no foul.

One of the great hidden secrets of the internet that we've started to discover thanks to social distancing is the sheer amount of online learning tools available for children. If you're stuck at home and schools are closed and your children are running amok, this is something you should be aware of, too! For example, have you heard of the app and online learning tool Homer ? It's a personalized early learning program that can provide kids aged 2 to 8 with activities, lessons, and more. Right now you can get a month of Homer absolutely free.

If you've got a kid or kids staying at home with you these days because schools are closed, supplement their learning with a fun and interactive program like Homer. It's good for ages 2 to 8.

The membership to Homer actually includes two products: Homer Reading and Homer Stories. Homer Reading is sort of the default program. You'll insert your child's name, determine his or her reading level, and then Homer creates a personalized plan designed to help your child learn to read. The program gives you activities and lessons based on your child's passions and interests and current reading level.

Homer Reading includes guided lessons focused on teaching the ABCs, phonics, and sight words. Kids can also pick up fine motor skills by tracing letters while they learn. Build memory and story-telling skills as well. Even has kids move on, they can always go back and replay favorite games and stories and build up a mastery of certain lessons. They are even encouraged to express themselves and create their own stories. That's where Homer Stories comes in because it's a library of interactive stories that will help your children learn to love reading and build critical skills.

The app for Homer is available on the Apple app store, Google Play, and Amazon's Appstore.

