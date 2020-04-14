When The Walt Disney Company was started back in 1923, it's safe to say no one could have predicted what it'd become. A long and storied history spanning nearly 100 years has followed, leading up to one of the company's biggest successes yet: the launch of Disney+.
The new streaming service is full of new and old content, from Disney Channel shows and movies to Marvel superhero films and more, but perhaps the best inclusion are all the films and TV shows that can give you a look back at various moments in history. There's even a wide selection of content from National Geographic now available to take you around the world while you're stuck at home.
What is Disney+ and how do I sign up?
Before we get to the list below, if you aren't familiar with Disney+ or have been holding out on signing up, now's the time to learn more and get a subscription started. It brings pretty much the full collection of shows and movies from Disney, Pixar, Nat Geo, Marvel, and more into one service for a low montly cost that doesn't require a long-term commitment.
You can get started with a Disney Plus subscription for just $5.99 per month, or combine it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month. Both give you access to the same Disney+ library, but obviously the bundle just gives you more services to watch. There's even a 7-day free trial offer to let you check out the service before you're charged anything.
A magical streaming service
Disney+
All your Disney favorites and so much more
Disney+ has a history lesson planned with a wide selection of older movies and shows to guide you through the past.
Best history lessons you can find on Disney+ today
Plenty of new shows have premiered on Disney+ in April, but if you're looking to watch something a bit more informative, there's so much to choose from you might just become a little overwhelmed. Below you'll find eight picks on Disney+ to learn from that are worth your time and available to watch right now.
- More than monkeying around: JANE
- Explore the ship: Drain the Titanic
- Behind the saga: Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy
- From the beginning: Origins: The Journey of Humankind
- Based on a true story: Remember The Titans
- Imagine that: The Imagineering Story
- Uncover the story: The Lost Tomb of Alexander the Great
- A hero's beginning: Marvel 75 Years: From Pulp to Pop!
More than monkeying around: JANE
Discover the story of Jane Goodall, a Chimpanzee researcher who revolutionized the world's understanding of more than just the animals with which she worked. This National Geographic film incorporates over 100 hours of previously unseen archival footage.
Explore the ship: Drain the Titanic
Disney+ is full of documentaries from National Geographic, but one of our favorites — and one that should even keep the kids entertained — focuses on exploring the most famous shipwreck in the world: the Titanic.
Behind the saga: Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy
Originally released in 2004, this feature length documentary takes audiences on a journey that follows from the earliest versions of the first Star Wars script to its blockbuster debuts in the most comprehensive retelling of the tale to date.
From the beginning: Origins: The Journey of Humankind
This National Geographic series takes you through the findings of some of the most life-altering discoveries in human history, from harnessing the power of fire to war technologies, and a few episodes even delve into the future ahead.
Based on a true story: Remember The Titans
Remember The Titans may not be a documentary, but this "based on real events" film still makes its mark with a compelling story that begins when two segregated schools (and their respective football teams) are united into one.
Imagine that: The Imagineering Story
This 6-episode docuseries takes audiences through the hard work created by the Imagineers over nearly 70 years, artists and engineers who truly brought Disney magic to life. You'll even learn all that went into designing and building 12 Disney parks around the world.
Uncover the story: The Lost Tomb of Alexander the Great
Follow archaeologist Pepi Papakosta on his mission to find the lost tomb of Alexander the Great in this National geographic documentary from last year. You'll visit Alexandria, Egypt as Pepi uncovers a discovery even she wasn't expecting.
A hero's beginning: Marvel 75 Years: From Pulp to Pop!
Go back to the beginning of Marvel in this 2014 documentary that covers even its early beginnings as Timely Comics in 1939 to the revival "Marvel Age" in 1961, and later to its status in present day society.
Any personal favorites we missed?
There's an extensive catalog of content on Disney+, so we've no doubt missed a few must-see films and shows to give audiences some insight into the past. Is there a favorite of yours that's missing from the list? Drop a comment below and let us know what's worth watching!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.