  • GitHub has finally released its Android app as a beta.
  • The firm earlier launched a corresponding iOS app with an Android app promised a few weeks ago.
  • The new beta app is aimed at helping developers work with their teams while on the go.

GitHub has finally released its mobile app for Android, albeit as a beta. The firm initially launched this for iOS in late 2019 with an Android app promised as forthcoming.

GitHub's Ryan Nystrom explained the reason behind the new mobile app in a blog post, saying:

There's a lot you can do on GitHub that doesn't require a complex development environment, like sharing feedback on a design discussion or reviewing a few lines of code. We're making these tasks easier to complete while you're on the go, with a fully-native experience. With GitHub for mobile, you have the flexibility to move work forward and stay in touch with your team, wherever you are.

Like you'd expect from a mobile GitHub app, the service is prioritizes helping you in quickly reviewing code, merging changes, and collaborating from everywhere and anywhere as long as you have an Android device on you.

The GitHub app supports the latest Android features like dark mode and is built to work on multiple screen sizes, meaning support for foldables and Android tablets should be assumed.

You can sign up for GitHub's beta app here.

