With so many great Cyber Monday deals on connected home gear, there's never been a better time to level up - or get started with - your smart home. And if you're looking to get started with smart lighting, Woot has an excellent Cyber Monday deal on a Philips Hue starter kit that has everything you need to get your smart home ambitions off the ground.

The kit includes three A19 smart bulbs, one smart button and a Hue hub, and sells for $59.99 - 45% off the list price for this set. You'll need to act fast though, as this deal expires at the end of Cyber Monday.