With so many great Cyber Monday deals on connected home gear, there's never been a better time to level up - or get started with - your smart home. And if you're looking to get started with smart lighting, Woot has an excellent Cyber Monday deal on a Philips Hue starter kit that has everything you need to get your smart home ambitions off the ground.
The kit includes three A19 smart bulbs, one smart button and a Hue hub, and sells for $59.99 - 45% off the list price for this set. You'll need to act fast though, as this deal expires at the end of Cyber Monday.
Philips Hue Starter Kit | 45% off at Woot
Philips Hue can dramatically change the atmosphere of your living space at the flick of a switch (or tap of a screen.) This kit has everything you need to get started, for less!
Once seen as a luxury purchase, the convenience of smart lighting has become increasingly affordable. Philips Hue is the original brand name in smart lighting, allowing you to adjust the brightness, temperature or color of your lighting through an app on your smartphone, Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, or one of the bundled smart switches. Once you've experienced the versatility and convenience of something like Hue is hard to give up.
