If you are already getting rewarded for shopping and traveling, there might be a third area you haven't thought about that you can actually earn quite a bit on: bills. Most people pay their bills using a check, automatic withdrawal from their checking account, or their debit card. Paying for bills this way is common as most places push these services. However, many are beginning to accept credit cards for no fee, a good opportunity to start earning rewards for paying those everyday bills.

You can take these rewards even further by paying your bills with a credit card that is designed to earn extra rewards for certain bill or common payments. Some of these cards will earn you extra rewards on groceries and gas, while others will earn you more rewards on using your card to pay your utility or phone bill. There are even cards that will earn you rewards on your streaming subscriptions.

No matter what kind of bills you have on your plate, we've assembled a group of cards that are made to earn you rewards for those purchases you have to make every month.

Always keep an eye on the biller to make sure they don't try and charge you a processing fee for using a credit card for bill payment. In those cases, sticking to another form of payment is better as the rewards you'll earn will never outweigh the fee they charge. That said, if you find a biller that accepts a credit card for no fee, you just found a way to earn more rewards for paying bills.

