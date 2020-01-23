Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.
If you are already getting rewarded for shopping and traveling, there might be a third area you haven't thought about that you can actually earn quite a bit on: bills. Most people pay their bills using a check, automatic withdrawal from their checking account, or their debit card. Paying for bills this way is common as most places push these services. However, many are beginning to accept credit cards for no fee, a good opportunity to start earning rewards for paying those everyday bills.
You can take these rewards even further by paying your bills with a credit card that is designed to earn extra rewards for certain bill or common payments. Some of these cards will earn you extra rewards on groceries and gas, while others will earn you more rewards on using your card to pay your utility or phone bill. There are even cards that will earn you rewards on your streaming subscriptions.
No matter what kind of bills you have on your plate, we've assembled a group of cards that are made to earn you rewards for those purchases you have to make every month.
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express: Cover the staples
Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 3 months. New 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% Cash Back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more, 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations, and 1% Cash Back on other purchases. Over 3 million more places in the U.S. started accepting American Express® Cards in 2017 and 2018. Low intro APR: 0% for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable rate, currently 14.49% to 25.49%. $95 annual fee.
Ink Business Preferred℠ Credit Card: A business beast
Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year. Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn. Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards. Redeem points for travel, cash back, gift cards and more – your points don't expire as long as your account is open. No foreign transaction fees. Employee cards at no additional cost. $95 Annual Fee
Citi® Double Cash Card: Double the fun
Earn cash back twice. Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Balance Transfer Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 15.49% – 25.49%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. The standard variable APR for Citi Flex Plan is 15.49% – 25.49%, based on your creditworthiness. Citi Flex Plan offers are made available at Citi's discretion.
Chase Freedom® Unlimited: Unlimited days
Earn a $150 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases. 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers (then a variable APR of 16.49 - 25.24%). 3% intro balance transfer fee when you transfer a balance during the first 60 days your account is open, with a minimum of $5. No annual fee. No minimum to redeem for cash back. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open.
Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card: Points on points
Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months – that's a $200 cash redemption value. $0 annual fee and no foreign currency conversion fee. Earn 3X points on eating out and ordering in. Earn 3X points on travel including flights, hotels, homestays and car rentals. Earn 3X points on gas stations, rideshares and transit. Earn 3X points on popular streaming services. Earn 1X points on other purchases.
Capital One® QuicksilverOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card: Super basic
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day. Earn cash rewards without signing up for rotating categories. Get access to a higher credit line after making your first 5 monthly payments on time. Monitor your credit profile with the CreditWise® app, free for everyone. $0 fraud liability if your card is ever lost or stolen. No limit to how much cash back you can earn, and cash back doesn't expire for the life of the account. Help strengthen your credit for the future with responsible card use. Get customized alerts and manage your account with the Capital One mobile app
Always keep an eye on the biller to make sure they don't try and charge you a processing fee for using a credit card for bill payment. In those cases, sticking to another form of payment is better as the rewards you'll earn will never outweigh the fee they charge. That said, if you find a biller that accepts a credit card for no fee, you just found a way to earn more rewards for paying bills.
