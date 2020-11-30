Did you know it's not just the big retailers like Amazon and Walmart with the big discounts on Cyber Monday? This all-day sales event is also all-internet-wide. Plenty of the smaller websites, if you can even call a place like HP small, also have huge Cyber Monday sales. In fact, it's the only way to get certain deals.
In the case of HP, it's the only way to save on just about every type of laptop the company makes. Some of these savings are outrageously good, too, with hundreds off. While the big retailers might be celebrating Cyber Monday all week long, HP's sale may or may not last that long. Grab these laptops while they're hot. You won't just save on the cost of the laptop itself, either. HP's big sales often include special offers like a discount on accessories for your laptop if you buy them together. It's a great way to get absolutely everything you need.
Here are the big laptops trending in HP's Cyber Monday sale:
HP's Top Cyber Monday Laptop Deals:
- : HP Pavilion x360 laptop touch | $90 off
- : HP Envy 15-inch laptop | $100 off
- : HP Envy x360 Convertible Laptop | $200 off
- : HP Pavilion 15 laptop
- : HP Omen 17 laptop | $230 off
HP Pavilion x360 laptop touch | $90 off
The specifications for this laptop include a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated graphics, 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD for storage, 16GB Intel Optane Memory for storage acceleration, and Windows 10 Home.
HP Envy 15-inch laptop | $100 off
The specifications for this laptop include a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card with Max-Q, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD for storage, 32GB Intel Optane Memory for storage acceleration, and Windows 10 Home. It also has a 15.6-inch touchscreen with 4K resolution.
HP Envy x360 Convertible Laptop | $200 off
The Envy x360 is built with an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor, AMD Radeon graphics, 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, and more. It also has a 15.6-inch screen with 1080p resolution. And it also has Windows 10 Home pre-installed.
HP Pavilion 15 laptop
You can pay a little more by upgrading the laptop, which includes some upgrades to a touchscreen, plenty of storage, and more. This default price has an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, AMD Radeon graphics, an 8GB RAM, a 128GB solid state drive, and a 15.6-inch display.
HP Omen 17 laptop | $230 off
The Omen has a 17.3-inch 1080p display. It's also powered by a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB solid state drive.
More Cyber Monday deals:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.