This year's Black Friday sale is set to be the biggest one yet. Retailers are launching their Black Friday deals earlier than ever in an attempt to keep stores from becoming too overcrowded at the end of November. That means there will be more opportunities than ever this November to save, and we're even seeing some early offers before November even begins.

Some Best Buy Black Friday deals are already live now thanks to its early sale, like today's discount on the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus Series Bowl-lift Stand Mixer. This highly-reviewed kitchen appliance normally sells for up to $500, though right now Best Buy has select colorways on sale for only $199.99 while supplies last. This $300 discount is about as good as you can hope to find this Black Friday and is available on the mixer in Ink Blue, Onyx Black, Empire Red, and Silver.

The KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus Series Bowl-lift Stand Mixer has enough capacity to make up to 9 dozen cookies in a single batch. It features 10 speeds to help you thoroughly mix, knead, and whip ingredients with ease. Plus, with its bowl-lift design, it offers sturdier support when mixing heavy ingredients or a large batch.

KitchenAid includes a coated flat beater, coated powerknead spiral dough hook and wire whip with the purchase. There are also over 10 attachments available you can purchase separately to do even more with your stand mixer, allowing you to make everything from pasta and burgers to veggie noodles, ice cream, and more. You'll also receive a one-year warranty on parts and labor.

This is just one of many early Black Friday deals that are live now, so be sure to head over to Best Buy when you get a chance for a better look at all the offers available today. You can learn more about this year's sale in our Black Friday 2020 guide.