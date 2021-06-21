I've never been a big fan of digital frames. I've just never found them to have the right aesthetic to homes. I also find the idea of having to update the photos tedious, and sometimes I'm just a very lazy person to do so.

But then I saw that for Amazon Prime Day the Nixplay digital picture frame was on sale and I also noticed how nice the frame looked. Not only that, I did some reading and learned that the frame is super easy to update with photos.

The frame is 30% off for $130. That's a really good deal considering the frame is originally $180.