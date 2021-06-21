I've never been a big fan of digital frames. I've just never found them to have the right aesthetic to homes. I also find the idea of having to update the photos tedious, and sometimes I'm just a very lazy person to do so.
But then I saw that for Amazon Prime Day the Nixplay digital picture frame was on sale and I also noticed how nice the frame looked. Not only that, I did some reading and learned that the frame is super easy to update with photos.
The frame is 30% off for $130. That's a really good deal considering the frame is originally $180.
The frame itself is matte black and has a classic rectangle shape to it. This to me is great because it will literally fit in any aesthetic you're looking for in your home. The frame is 10.1 inches with a high-resolution display so you can show off all your photos from your Google Photos account.
One of the really cool features of this frame is that you can securely send photos and photo playlists to another family member that has the same frame. And even if you're not a Google Photos user, you can connect the frame to your Facebook, Instagram, or Dropbox via the Nixplay website.
And maybe you don't like this digital display, which is totally fine, because you'll likely be able to find one that you like as part of the best Amazon device deals that are currently available.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here are the best wireless earbud deals for Prime Day 2021
If you're looking for a great pair of wireless earbuds, there's never been a better time than Prime Day 2021 to get a good deal. Here are some of the best that we've managed to round up so far. Now go spend!
Save big on Sonos with these Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals
Sonos makes some of the best speakers on the market, but with high retail prices, they're usually quite expensive. With Amazon Prime Day, that changes. Here are the best Sonos deals you need to know!
Here are the best Fire tablet deals for Prime Day 2021
Looking save some money and get entertained with a new Amazon Fire Tablet? All the latest Fire Tablet offers are right here for Prime Day 2020.
These are the best microSD cards to expand your Galaxy S9's storage
If you like to take your contacts from phone to phone or simply need more storage than the Galaxy S9's onboard 64GB, then check out these microSD options for both performance and value.