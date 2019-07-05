Huawei might still be on the blacklist here in the U.S., but that's not stopping it from selling phones and offering up a great deal for its Canadian fans.

With this latest promotion, you can snag a free Watch GT Classic, a $299 CAD value with purchase of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. The offer is open to Canadians who purchase a Mate 20 Pro from a Canadian carrier.

After purchase, customers can redeem their free watch through the https://huaweicanadapromo.com website. There is no mention when or if the promotion will expire, but it will only be available while supplies last, so if you want your free watch you better act fast.

The Mate 20 Pro was one of the best phones of 2018 and our very own Nirave said in his review, "This is the phone that seems to have everything."

Between a speedy processor, great display, an in-display fingerprint scanner, 3D face unlock, excellent camera, incredible battery life, and reverse wireless charging it does appear to have everything. Well, except for a headphone jack that is.

The Watch GT Classic is a great smartwatch for keeping track of your daily life. It features a 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen, 24/7 heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, and boasts a two-week battery life.

It runs on Huawei's own watch software, however, so you can't expect all of the benefits of a Wear OS watch. But it will still work perfectly for tracking all your workouts including swimming with its 5ATM waterproof rating.