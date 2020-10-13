If you're trawling through Prime Day deals to try to find a solid Bluetooth speaker on sale, look no further than this Bose portable speaker sale . It features both the SoundLink Revolve and the SoundLink Color speakers as well as the neat Bose Frames audio sunglasses.

Bose sound-quality is unrivaled and you can take the sweet-sounding tunes with you anywhere with these Bluetooth speaker deals. Whatever you go for, you'll get all-time low pricing.

The Revolve plays Bose-quality sound in every direction thanks to its cylindrical design. It's 40% off at $119 during Prime Day, so make the most of that record-low price.

It has a water-resistant aluminum body and lasts for up to 12 hours on a single charge of its built-in battery. It uses Bluetooth and can also pair with Siri or Google Assistant for voice control. You can take calls hands-free with it as well. Two of the speakers can be paired together for stereo mode.

Ther other speaker option on sale is the SoundLike Color with a pair of Bose Frames for $229. The bundle normally goes for $70 more than that.

This water-resistant speaker features Bluetooth 4.2 so you can wirelessly connect via your phone, tablet, or PC and start playing music wherever you go. It's even equipped with a 3.5mm aux port just in case you want to listen to some device that isn't Bluetooth enabled. It's designed with a rugged, yet soft-touch silicone exterior that will keep it protected for years to come. Voice prompts make it easy to pair using Bluetooth or even NFC.

The Bose Frames are a neat gadget that combines a stylish pair of sunglasses with open-ear Bose speakers. You'll still be able to hear your surroundings while the speakers produce rich, immersive sound for you. Others will hear practically nothing. There's also an integrated microphone for clear calls and access to your phone's virtual assistant.