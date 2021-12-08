DJI's Mini 2 Drone is an incredible compact drone with 4K video capabilities and up to 31 minutes of flight time. If you're looking to get into aerial videography or want to find the perfect gift for an aspiring photographer, this is a great drone to get started with. If you're ready to take flight, Adorama has some great bundles to get you started with everything you need including a memory card for just $449 which is a 35% savings. There's no reason to pass up these extras when you buy your DJI drone.

The DJI Mini 2 can shoot up to 4K video at 30fps with a maximum bitrate of 100Mbps. This drone can also shoot at a variety of other frame rates including 24 and 25 at 4K and 24, 25, 30,48,50, and 60 at 2.7K. This lower resolution will actually be the better fit for many content creators since it will have plenty of quality for a 1080p crop with the ability to shoot at higher frame rates.

If you're fine shooting at 2.7k or 1080p, you could also save a little money with the DJI Mini SE. This kit takes a step back in video quality and still has plenty of resolution for social media videos and the most important thing is getting a stable shot. With DJI's experience making the best smartphones gimbals you can be sure you're goign to get the shot when it counts. Whether you're just looking for a camera that's a bit of fun or you're looking to take your real estate business to the next level, either of these Drones will be a great fit.

Everything you need to get flying with DJI at Adorama

DJI Mini 2 Drone - Bundle with 64GB microSD Card, Shoulder Bag, Corel PC Software Suite Get the DJI Mini 2 with a handful of freebies thrown in including a Sandisk microSD card, carrying bag, and Corel software with photo and video editing. $449 at Adorama DJI Mini 2 Drone Fly More Combo - Bundle with 128GB microSD Card, Drone Landing Pad The Fly More Combo comes with three batteries, a controller, a carrying case, and a few other useful accessories. This bundle from Adorama adds in a 128GB microSD card and a landing pad. $599 at Adorama DJI Mini SE Drone with Extra Battery and Accessories If you're looking to get a little more for your money, the DJI Mini SE Drone still has 2.7k video recording and 30 minutes of flight time. This bundle includes an extra battery, a 128GB microSD card, a carrying bag, and a strobe light. $469 at Adorama

A drone landing pad can help you safely land your drone where you expect every time with bright colors. It also helps when you're flying in a remote area where open areas with no foliage are hare to come by.

What software you use has a lot more to do with what feels natural to you. With the included Corel software in the first bundle, you can get off to a strong start learning the basics of editing and can even produce professional-quality photos and video. If you find you want a bit more power down the road, your footage will work with Final Cut Pro X, Premiere Pro, or any other NLE that accepts h.264 files. That's most of them.