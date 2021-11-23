The Shield TV was updated back in 2019 and remains the best Android TV box you can buy despite being two years old at this point. NVIDIA makes use of its Tegra X1+ processor, providing support for 4K Dolby Vision HDR playback, along with Dolby Atmos surround sound. You'll also enjoy other great features, such as its 4K AI Upscaling to ensure that even those older TV shows and movies that haven't been remastered look fantastic.

If you're looking to save some cash on one of the best streaming devices , you're in luck. The ultra-popular NVIDIA Shield TV has just been reduced to $129, matching its lowest price ever, while being available at this price from many of your favorite retailers. This is easily one of the best Black Friday smart home deals that we've seen, especially considering how great the Shield TV is.

The NVIDIA Shield TV is arguably the best Android TV box that you can get, and now it can be had at its lowest price ever. Considering how infrequently the device gets discounted, you'll want to jump on this deal before it ends.

Thanks to being powered by Android TV, the Shield TV also doubles as the best Chromecast, allowing you to cast 4K content from your various devices. And, of course, you'll be able to download pretty much any of the apps for your favorite streaming services from the Play Store.

With the included remote, NVIDIA integrated the normal media playback controls that you would expect to find, along with a dedicated Netflix button at the bottom. But the remote is also powered by Google Assistant, so you can use the Shield TV to perform any task that you would using something like the Nest Hub or other great smart home accessories.

Finally, if you have a vast library of content available locally, you can slap it on a microSD card and then slot it into the back of the Shield TV itself. Then, you'll be able to watch anything that you want without worrying about whether your favorite show has been removed (again) from Netflix or HBO Max.