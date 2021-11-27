I'm perfectly content to keep my home tidy, by for some reason I absolutely hate vacuuming. Fortunately, I haven't had to do it for years since I got my robot vacuum. A quality robo maid can really help you keep your home clean, but they aren't all made the same. Luckily, Black Friday is the perfect time to pick up one of the best robot vacuums at a discounted price.

I've been testing and reviewing robot vacuums for years and the Roborock S5 Max is one of my absolute favorites. It offers powerful suction and cleans in rows to leave perfect vacuum lines on your carpet. Plus it has a ton of smart features. For instance, it maps your home, so you can use the app to create schedules, tell it to clean a specific area, or even set up virtual barriers to prevent it from going into a section of your home. It really is one of the best vacuums out there right now and you can currently get it for $150 off on Amazon. Just remember to tick that $150 off coupon before adding it to your cart!

Roborock S5 Max Robot Vacuum | Save $150 This is a very intelligent robot vacuum that cleans back and forth in orderly rows. Using the app, you can schedule cleaning times, put up no-go zones, and even keep track of where your vacuum is at all times. It has a very long battery life and excellent suction too. $379.99 at Amazon

The Roborock S5 Max has powerful suction and can even clean up after my constantly shedding corgi and messy cats. Whenever I dump the bin it's always filled to the brim with fur, kitty litter, and dropped pet food. My house would look a whole lot messier if I didn't have this cleaning up every morning.

If you're considering getting a robot vacuum this year, I highly recommend you make it the Roborock S5 Max. It's a truly impressive device that can help you keep your home clean in a convenient way.