Gift Cards are amazing present that everyone loves because it allows the recipient to get the things they specifically want. This is especially true for gamers. As the person giving the gift, you never know what games they might already have. Fortunately during today's Cyber Monday Xbox deals , Xbox Gift Cards are on sale. The best thing is that they work on any Xbox gaming system including the Xbox One or the brand new Xbox Series X or Series S consoles , so you can gift them to any Xbox owner.

Xbox Gift Cards are currently on sale for 10% off. That means you can get a $100 gift card for only $90 and get $10 of games for free. They come in several increments and make for the perfect holiday gifts.

With an Xbox Gift Card, gamers can purchase the best Xbox Series X games or the best Xbox One games of their choice directly from the Xbox Store. There are literally thousands of titles to choose from and since it's not always easy knowing what someone already has in their library, this will allow you to help them get the next big game they've had their eye on.

With Christmas approaching fast, an Xbox Gift Card makes for a perfect stocking stuffer or full-blown present. Not to mention, if you own an Xbox system yourself, buying one of these for your own use will help you get $10 of games for free. They're super easy to redeem and give you the funds necessary to instantly purchase and download the games you want.

We'll continue to keep our eyes out for the best Cyber Monday Xbox deals and will post our finds. Happy hunting!