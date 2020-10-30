Exploring the massive open world of Genshin Impact gives me the same sense of wonder I felt while playing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for the first time. There are so many interesting things to see and plenty of puzzles to solve as your journey around. Perhaps the biggest puzzle players face early on is figuring out how to break the seal on Stormterror's Lair. If you've been dying to figure out how to get inside this enormous wind bubble or are having trouble defeating the dragon, we're here to help. Here's everything you need to know about Stormterror's Lair.

Entering the wind dome

First off, no matter how curious you are, you won't be able to get past the storm barrier until you are given the quest to Go to the entrance of Stormterror's Lair. To do that, you'll need to complete all of the Venti-related quests up to this point. If you aren't this far yet, then you'll need to return later. Once you've unlocked the quest, head towards the unexplored area of the map. If you've already happened to unlock the Cecilia Garden Teleport in Wolvendom, this will get you pretty close to where you need to go.

When you get close to the waypoint a cutscene will appear. Defeat the enemies and then enter the area Venti directs you towards. You'll get through the first wind dome layer and see Stormterror's tower. Run straight forward as far as you can go until you reach the second wind dome. Now hang a right around the structure and go a ways until you see the tower's Archon statue of the Seven on the left.

Use the wind current in front of the statue to glide over the barrier and into the tower. Now wind your way up to the top of the tower by gliding and climbing and then you'll initiate a cutscene. Break the seal on the tower

To get to Stormterror, you need to break the seals on the tower. To do that you need to turn on the three Light Actuator altars found to the north, east, and west around Stormterror's Lair. Here's where you'll find them.

Eastern Light Actuator and Guiding Light pieces

From atop Stormterror's tower, jump off and glide east. You'll see a round raised platform surrounded by crumbling columns. Head towards it. You'll find the first Guiding Light piece in this area near the altar.

The other two glowing prisms are on top of tall ruins to the northwest. You'll need to use the upward gusts of air and your glider to reach them. Time it carefully as the gusts come and go. When all three prisms are collected return to the altar and turn it on. Northern Light Actuator and Guiding Light pieces

Head towards the northernmost teleport in the area. The Light Actuator will be found southwest of the teleport surrounded by a circle of columns. There's a Hurlichurl camp up the stairs to the north of the teleport. You'll see the first Guiding Light piece hiding behind some boxes near the Hurlichurls.

The second one is hidden behind breakable rocks exactly north of the Hurlichurl camp. Some enemies will pop up when you get close. Defeat them using Elemental Reactions and then break the rocks apart by using either Anemo or Geo attacks to get the last Guiding Light Piece.

The third and final glowing prism in this area is protected by a barrier to the northeast of the Hurlichurl camp. To get to it, climb up one of the tall ruins nearby and then jump into the barrier from above. Now go to the Northern Light Actuator with the Guiding Light pieces in tow and turn it on. Western Light Actuator and Guiding Light pieces

To get to the final Light Actuator, you'll need to head to the teleport on the west side of Stormterror's tower. Once again you'll find a cobblestone circle with an altar in the middle. The three Guiding Light pieces are scattered all around the circle, so just gather them up. When you get close to the altar, a bunch of enemies will pop up. Defeat all of them within a time limit and then you'll be able to activate the last Light Actuator.

Now that all three Light Actuators are lit, you need to make your way back to the top of the tower. It's easiest to just teleport at this point. Otherwise you'll have to wind your way through the dome barrier like you did before. How to beat Stormterror Enter the newly opened Domain Entrance on top of the tower and you'll come face to face with Stormterror.

To start, you'll need to lower the dragon's health by shooting Star Fox style at the purple tainted blood clots that resemble horns on his back. Eventually, he'll pull away and send meteor-like projectiles your direction. Dodge these to avoid taking damage.

Venti will extract Anemo from these projectiles. You need to shoot the purple ones to create wind currents to bring you closer to Stormterror. Once get close continue enough, continue to shoot at the purple horns on Stormterror's back until his health is completely depleted.

This will initiate a grounded boss battle. Stormterror is very powerful, so you need to avoid his attacks at all costs. The game throws Venti in your party and you're going to want to make use of him. The dragon will come careening your way or will hurl Anemo balls at you. Dodge out of his path to avoid taking damage. When he is hovering in front of you, use Venti's charged up arrows to take the dragon's shield down a notch. When Stormterror is stunned, aim at that purple blood clot and shoot it as much as you can with Venti's charged attack.