The first major boss battle in Genshin Impact is that of Stormterror. This massive dragon needs to be literally shot out of the sky, but then the real battle begins. This is a tough battle, and once per week, you can challenge him again for some awesome rewards. We're here to walk you through this battle. Who is Stormterror

Stormterror, otherwise known as Dvalin, is one of the Four Winds of Mondstadt, charged with protecting the nation and its people by the Anemo Archon, Barbatos. Dvalin protected the city for many, many years before the Abyss Order corrupted him. They inflicted some awful wounds on the mighty dragon that you need to burn away. You'll have one storyline fight with Dvalin, after which you can return once a week to challenge him again. The weekly challenges are considerably more difficult than the initial battle, scaling up as you level up; however, the rewards for beating Stormterror at higher difficulties are well worth the effort. Best characters for fighting Stormterror

As with most team building in Genshin Impact, you'll want three basic roles fulfilled. In general, you'll want a heavy DPS character, a solid support character, and a healer; however, your individual playstyle, as well as which characters you have, can impact this a lot.

Personally, I like to double up on healing with Barbara and Jean and take advantage of the Anemo Elemental Resonance Impetuous Winds with Jean and Venti. By having two Anemo characters in the party, stamina consumption drops, and speed increases. This makes dodging Dvalin a lot easier. However, I also don't have any of the S-rank DPS characters. If you lucked out in your wishes and scored Diluc, Keqing, or Klee, you might do better with one of them. Challenging Stormterror in Genshin Impact

There are two different ways you can challenge Stormterror in Genshin Impact. The first time you fight him, it's part of the storyline. This will be the easiest of the battles against him, especially with Venti being temporarily added to your party. However, after you've beaten him once, you can come back once a week to challenge him again. When you return for your weekly challenges, you'll have the option of different difficulty levels. As you level up your characters and your world, more difficult battles will unlock and, with them, greater potential rewards. Stage one

In your first battle against Dvalin, you will fly behind him, shooting at two of the wounds the Abyss Order have infected. This part is fairly straight forward: dodge the bullets, aim for the wounds, and when he gets too far ahead, shoot the Anemo Venti extracts to create acceleration currents to catch up to him. Once you've destroyed two of the cursed wounds, you'll land in Stormterror's lair for the real battle. Stage two

The main battle, whether you're fighting Dvalin for the first time or returning for your weekly challenge, is considerably more difficult. The dragon spends most of his time in the air, out of reach of any melee characters or even catalyst users. An archer can hit him at this point, breaking through his shield and forcing him to land.

The first time you challenge Dvalin, Venti will temporarily join your party, and he can break through Dvalin's shield easily. Just keep dodging the dragon's attacks and firing until he collapses on the platform. However, when you return to fight Dvalin, even if you lucked out and pulled Venti, his shots don't do nearly enough to break through the shields. Instead, Dvalin will periodically rest his claws on the edge of the platform. It's at this point that you want to switch to your heavy DPS character and do as much damage to his claws as you can. Personally, I use Fischl's Nightrider ability and then switch over to Jean. While Jean is more of a healer than a DPS, combined with the damage Oz does, I'm able to break through Dvalin's shields pretty quickly.

In between resting his claws on the edge of the platform, Dvalin will periodically make large attacks that are difficult to dodge. This is where doubling up on healing and the added speed bonus from Impetuous Winds make a huge difference. The added speed also helps a lot when Dvalin uses his signature move, an attack that causes the ground beneath you to crack with Anemo energy. This energy will drain your health, so make sure to take advantage of the Anemo swirls at either end of the platform (or, if you have Venti, his Skyward Sonnet can create a current wherever you are.) Ride the current over to the next platform.

When you do break through Dvalin's shields, he will collapse on the platform, giving you access to the last of the tainted wounds the Abyss Order inflicted upon him. The same tactic you use for the claws will work here. Again, I use Fischl's Nightrider to get Oz on the field and then Jean to attack the clot. Eventually, he'll regenerate his shield, and you repeat the cycle. Rewards