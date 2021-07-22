The world of Genshin Impact continues to grow. In addition to the recent 2.0 update, players on PS4 and PS5 will soon be able to unlock a new five-start hero: Aloy! Crossing over from the world of Horizon Zero Dawn, this red-headed archer is taking a break from fighting mysterious tribes and corrupted machines, per the official announcement.

Aloy is a five-star hero, classified as the "Savior From Another World" and a Cryo type. Unlocking Aloy is being divided into two phases. Players who have reached Adventure Rank 20 or higher will be able to unlock her through in-game mail starting on October 13. After that, players on any other platforms will be able to unlock Aloy on November 24, but they'll still have to have reached Adventure Rank 20 or higher.

Aloy's next mainline game, Horizon Forbidden West, is currently slated to arrive at some point during the 2021 holiday period, though there's still no exact release date. If you're not Adventure Rank 20 yet, you've got some time to work towards getting there in time to unlock Aloy. Genshin Impact's recent updates have added new features like cross-progression, DualSense haptic feedback support on PS5 and the realm of Inazuma.