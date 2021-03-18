Genshin Impact is getting a major content update on PS4 and PS5 with 1.4, which is adding new events, weapons, quests, and a character. The highly anticipated update is finally here so we'll run down everything that players can expect when they log in. The popular action RPG has taken the world by storm, quickly becoming one of the best games on PS5 and mobile. Developer miHoYo looks to add many more content updates in the future with new characters, regions, and quests. While most of the additions in 1.4 are permanent, like the four-star character Rosaria, the Windblume Festival is a limited time event that lasts from March 19 through April 5. Genshin Impact Update 1.4 New characters

Joining the ever-growing roster of Genshin Impact characters is Rosaria, the four-star Thorny Benevolence. Specializing in cryo attacks with a polearm, Rosaria is a sister of the church whose elemental skill and elemental burst deal massive amounts of cryo damage by dashing behind enemies to unleash a barrage of attacks and casting a large area of effect move that deals periodic damage. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Rosaria brings the total number of playable characters in Genshin Impact to 31, becoming one of a handful of polearm users alongside Hu Tao, Xiangling, Xiao, and Zhongli. Genshin Impact Update 1.4 New quests

A new Archon Quest has you investigating some rumors that the Treasure Hoarders of Mondstadt and Liyue have teamed up to search some ruins associated with the Abyss Order. Players will progress the story with Dainsleif the "Bough Keeper" and encounter a new domain with a defiled Statue of the Seven and an Abyss Herald, a formidable new enemy. Elsewhere, players will finally get to learn more about the secrets of the first Ruin Guard in Stormterror's Lair. According to miHoYo, a total of eight world quests will become available over the course of the Windblume Festival. However, the Archon Quest "Chapter I: Act IV - We Will Be Reunited" won't be available until a later date. Genshin Impact Update 1.4 New events

The Windblume Festival is arriving in Mondstadt for anybody who has an Adventure Rank 20 or above. This festival of love introduces Hangouts to the game, which is its version of romance options, along with several limited time mini-games and the Peculiar Wonderland event for those looking for a combat challenge. Completing these mini-games and challenges will reward players with coupons that can be redeemed for weapon ascension material, talent level-up material, and new weapons. Players wishing to join the festivities can do so between March 19-April 5. Outside of the festival, another big addition is the Hangout Events feature. Story Keys can be used to unlock Hangout Events with Barbara, Noelle, Chongyun, and Bennett once players reach Adventure Rank 26. Hangouts will be a permanent addition to the game and look to add a bit of romance. Genshin Impact Update 1.4 New equipment

Update 1.4 adds a handful of new weapons to the game, including the five-star bow Elegy for the End. While some of these, like the Windblume Ode, can be earned through the Windblume Festival Event Shop, you'll need to spend Fate on wishes in order to test your luck and hopefully get Elegy for the End. Elegy for the End (five-star bow)

Alley Hunter (four-star bow)

Windblume Ode (four-star bow)

The Alley Flash (four-star sword)

Wine and Song (four-star catalyst) Genshin Impact Update 1.4 Major changes

There aren't too many other major changes in update 1.4. Aside from various adjustments, bug fixes, and optimizations, update 1.4 brings a few new recipes, new monsters, and the ability to adjust your world level after reaching World Level 5. Changing your world level can only be done once every 24 hours, and you can only change it by one level at a time. You can read the full changelog over on miHoYo's website.