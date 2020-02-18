NVIDIA's GeForce Now is now officially out of beta, and players have already begun using it more widely. However, some players might be confused as to whether or not they're able to use the service. Perhaps the best thing about GeForce Now is just how easy it is to use, and how you don't necessarily need to have a high-end device in order to take advance of it.
GeForce Now isn't limited to one type of device, so there's no real list of exact devices that will and won't work. However, NVIDIA has listed out a series of requirements for the service on various devices, including what it will take for Mac, PC, and Android devices to be compatible with the service.
PC Requirements for GeForce Now
- A 64-bit version of Windows 7, or newer (GeForce Now does not support 32-bit versions of Windows)
- Dual-core x86-64 CPU with 2.0GHz or faster
- 4GB of system memory
- GPU that at least supports DirectX 11
- NVIDIA GeForce 600 series or newer
- AMD Radeon HD 3000 series or newer
- Intel HD Graphics 2000 series or newer
- Certain 800 series GPU's, including GeForce GTX 880m, 870m, 860m, 850m, 840m, 830m, 820m, and 800m, are not supported by GeForce Now
Mac Requirements for GeForce Now
Users must have a Mac that is running macOS 10.10 or better. NVIDIA has also tested and verified that the following Macs have enough video decoding performance to use GeForce Now:
- iMac 20" Late 2009 and newer
- iMac 21.5" Late 2009 and newer
- iMac 27" Late 2012 and newer
- MacBook 2008 and newer
- MacBook Retina Mid 2017 and newer
- MacBook Air 11" Early 2015 and newer
- MacBook Air 13" Late 2008 and newer
- MacBook Pro 13" Early 2015 and newer
- MacBook Pro 15" Late 2008 and newer
- MacBook Pro 17" 2009 and newer
- Mac Pro Late 2013 and newer
NVIDIA Shield/Android device requirements for GeForce Now
- NVIDIA Shield TV
- An Android phone with 2GB, with Android 5.0 (L) or later, and OpenGL ES3.2 support or higher
Are there any other requirements for GeForce Now?
It's important to note that the most crucial thing you'll need when using GeForce Now is reliable, fast internet speeds. NVIDIA says that GeForce Now requires at least a 15Mbps download speed in order to stream for 720p at 60 FPS. If you're looking to stream in 1080p at 60 FPS, you'll need a download speed of 25Mbps. You'll also need to use either a hardwired Ethernet connection to your device or have a 5GHz wireless router.
As far as controllers go, most built-in or USB keyboards will work, as well as any gaming mice that may be available. For gamepads, NVIDIA recommends either a DualShock 4 Controller, the Logitech Gamepad F310/F510/F710, or the USB-wired Xbox 360 and Xbox One controllers, as well as a variety of mobile gamepads if you're gaming on an Android device. Make sure to head over to NVIDIA's site for the full list of recommended gamepads for Android devices.
GeForce Now
NVIDIA's cloud game streaming service is one of the best available today, delivering lag-free gaming at 1080p/60 FPS. The best part about the service is that you don't need a high-end machine to run it, so there's a good chance you're already set. The $5 monthly plan also makes it an immediately enticing option for seasoned gamers.
Baldur's Gate III gameplay to be revealed on February 27
The world will get its first look at Baldur's Gate III gameplay on February 27 via a live stream from PAX East. Baldur's Gate III is being developed and published by Larian Studios.
Ring makes two-factor authentication mandatory, adds new privacy controls
Ring announced today that it will make two-factor authentication mandatory going forward. It will also temporarily pause most third-party analytics services and allow you to opt-out of sharing your information with third parties for personalized advertising.
Qualcomm's X60 5G modem brings global connectivity and faster speeds
The X60 is the first 5G modem to feature carrier aggregation between Sub-6 and mmWave, and it is also the first to be built on a 5nm node. The modem will be able to achieve downloads of an incredible 7.5 Gbps over mmWave, and 5 Gbps on Sub-6.
These are the best drives for expanding the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro's storage
It's cheap and easy to expand the internal storage of the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro (2019). We've rounded up the best options for adding additional gigabytes to your favorite set top box.