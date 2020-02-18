NVIDIA's GeForce Now is now officially out of beta, and players have already begun using it more widely. However, some players might be confused as to whether or not they're able to use the service. Perhaps the best thing about GeForce Now is just how easy it is to use, and how you don't necessarily need to have a high-end device in order to take advance of it.

GeForce Now isn't limited to one type of device, so there's no real list of exact devices that will and won't work. However, NVIDIA has listed out a series of requirements for the service on various devices, including what it will take for Mac, PC, and Android devices to be compatible with the service.