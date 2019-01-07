Although Android hasn't been a primary focus of CES for a few years, there are still companies here and there that use the OS to create all sorts of wacky products. This year at CES 2019, one such company is GE with the Kitchen Hub.
The Kitchen Hub is a monster of a device and features a 27-inch touchscreen display that can be used for watching Netflix, listening to Spotify, making calls with Google Duo, etc. However, unlike things like the Lenovo Smart Display and JBL Link View that use a special Smart Display UI powered by Android Things, the GE Kitchen Hub runs a full-fledged version of the regular Android OS. It's unclear right now what version of Android it is, but it should offer the same general experience found on your phone/tablet.
In addition to all of these smart things, the Kitchen Hub also ties in with whatever stove you have it to act as an exhaust vent for it. And as much as it looks like an over-the-range microwave, you, unfortunately, won't find any such capabilities here.
Also missing from the Kitchen Hub is resistance against oil and other debris that occur while cooking, and in regards to price, it's far from cheap ranging from $1,119 to $1,399 depending on if you want a matte or stainless steel finish.
If you're interested, the GE Kitchen Hub will be available for purchase this coming May.
Lenovo Smart Display vs. JBL Link View: Which should you buy?