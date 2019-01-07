Although Android hasn't been a primary focus of CES for a few years, there are still companies here and there that use the OS to create all sorts of wacky products. This year at CES 2019, one such company is GE with the Kitchen Hub.

The Kitchen Hub is a monster of a device and features a 27-inch touchscreen display that can be used for watching Netflix, listening to Spotify, making calls with Google Duo, etc. However, unlike things like the Lenovo Smart Display and JBL Link View that use a special Smart Display UI powered by Android Things, the GE Kitchen Hub runs a full-fledged version of the regular Android OS. It's unclear right now what version of Android it is, but it should offer the same general experience found on your phone/tablet.