What you need to know
- Garmin's upcoming new iterations for the Fenix, Epix, and Instinct series of smartwatches have leaked online.
- Renders of the Plus version of the Venu 2 have also popped up in the leak.
- The smartwatches' specs and features remain unknown, but Garmin could unveil them in January 2022.
Garmin appears to be working on not only a Plus version of the Venu 2, which was leaked last month, but also a refresh to its various smartwatch lineups, including the Epix, Fenix, and Instinct series.
The supposed renders of the Garmin Venu 2 Plus, Fenix 7 series, Epix Gen2, and Instinct 2 smartwatches have been revealed by a new leak, courtesy of WinFuture. According to the report, the Fenix 7 series will be available in three variants: the Fenix 7, the Fenix 7S, and the Fenix 7X.
The regular Fenix 7 will reportedly be available only in black, whereas the 7S could be all-white with a rose gold frame as an option. One of these smartwatches will reportedly support solar charging, though the specific model was not specified. All models, however, are said to be made of reinforced plastic and stainless steel.
Garmin's Epix lineup, which has been in need of an update for quite some time, may also see a successor soon. According to WinFuture, the Epix Gen2 will be round in shape, as opposed to the square design of its predecessor. It could also include a built-in GPS as well as new health sensors for blood oxygen, heart rate, and sleep. Its body is said to be made of fiberglass-reinforced polycarbonate and 316L stainless steel, and it can withstand water pressure up to 100 meters.
Furthermore, the Instinct 2 series will reportedly be available in two variants, the Instinct 2 and Instinct 2S, with the two wearables reportedly featuring an e-ink display, which will presumably help the battery last longer. It will almost certainly include the standard health trackers, such as a heart rate sensor, step trackers, and sleep tracking sensors. The Instinct 2 may also include solar charging capabilities.
Finally, the Venu 2 Plus is said to have an OLED display and an additional button on its frame compared to its predecessor. However, it is unknown how this additional button will function.
There's no word on when Garmin will reveal its next challengers to the best Android smartwatches, but if previous releases are any indication, these devices could debut at the upcoming CES 2022.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Every PS5 video game delay in 2021 — and their upcoming release dates
Throughout 2020, many high-profile games were delayed due to COVID-19. And the games industry saw that trend continue well into 2021. But unfortunately, as we enter fall, expect a lot more delays. So we compiled a list of every game delayed or bumped into 2022. Here's what you can expect!
Our readers think smart glasses are still lame, but there's some interest
Over the weekend we asked whether or not our readers were interested in buying smart glasses now that more companies are starting to show interest in developing them. Here are the results of our poll.
OPPO Find N hands on: The creaseless foldable phone
OPPO's first foldable phone is also the first large foldable phone without a big display crease. We go hands-on with the OPPO Find N and see if it lives up to the hype.
These are the best Google Pixel 6 Pro screen protectors for your phone
Your Google Pixel 6 Pro's curved screen makes finding a great screen protector more difficult, and the in-screen fingerprint threw another wrench in the works after the phone's launch. Here are the best screen protectors you can buy right now — and why all the tempered glass ones got pulled.