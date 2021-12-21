The regular Fenix 7 will reportedly be available only in black, whereas the 7S could be all-white with a rose gold frame as an option. One of these smartwatches will reportedly support solar charging, though the specific model was not specified. All models, however, are said to be made of reinforced plastic and stainless steel.

The supposed renders of the Garmin Venu 2 Plus, Fenix 7 series, Epix Gen2, and Instinct 2 smartwatches have been revealed by a new leak, courtesy of WinFuture . According to the report, the Fenix 7 series will be available in three variants: the Fenix 7, the Fenix 7S, and the Fenix 7X.

Garmin appears to be working on not only a Plus version of the Venu 2 , which was leaked last month , but also a refresh to its various smartwatch lineups, including the Epix, Fenix, and Instinct series.

Garmin's Epix lineup, which has been in need of an update for quite some time, may also see a successor soon. According to WinFuture, the Epix Gen2 will be round in shape, as opposed to the square design of its predecessor. It could also include a built-in GPS as well as new health sensors for blood oxygen, heart rate, and sleep. Its body is said to be made of fiberglass-reinforced polycarbonate and 316L stainless steel, and it can withstand water pressure up to 100 meters.

Furthermore, the Instinct 2 series will reportedly be available in two variants, the Instinct 2 and Instinct 2S, with the two wearables reportedly featuring an e-ink display, which will presumably help the battery last longer. It will almost certainly include the standard health trackers, such as a heart rate sensor, step trackers, and sleep tracking sensors. The Instinct 2 may also include solar charging capabilities.

Finally, the Venu 2 Plus is said to have an OLED display and an additional button on its frame compared to its predecessor. However, it is unknown how this additional button will function.

There's no word on when Garmin will reveal its next challengers to the best Android smartwatches, but if previous releases are any indication, these devices could debut at the upcoming CES 2022.