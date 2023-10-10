These Meta Quest 3 Prime Day deals won't last long

It's no secret: the Meta Quest 3 is the best VR headset you can buy today. I said as much in my Meta Quest 3 review and the deal gets even sweeter on Prime Day with a free game and great deals on brand-new Quest 3 accessories!

Order the Quest 3 at Amazon or Best Buy and get the best VR console today with the promise of a free copy of Asgard's Wrath 2 when it comes out later this year. If you haven't heard yet, Asgard's Wrath 2 promises to be the biggest and best VR game ever made with over 60 hours of storyline content.

There's even a mode called the Uncharted Depths that delivers unlimited replayability and a unique twist on multiplayer thanks to its procedurally-generated dungeons and wicked cool gameplay mechanics.

The best Meta Quest 3 Prime Day deals

The Meta Quest 3 isn't your average console upgrade. Sure, it's 100% faster than the Quest 2 — a lot of the best Meta Quest games already take advantage of this — and the display is 30% higher resolution with better black levels, too. But a VR headset is more than just the display or the processor.

That's why it's so great that Meta upgraded the lenses in such a big way. The new pancake lenses, as they're called, are substantially thinner, clearer, and don't have that annoying "sweet spot" that the Quest 2's lenses had. That means you can slip it on your head and play right away without having to fiddle with finding the best fit.

Plus, the lens spacing can actually be granularly adjusted thanks to the new IPD wheel on the bottom. All that's to say this is the most comfortable, best-looking Quest yet but it's not complete without a few great accessories on sale for Prime Day.

ZyberVR head strap for Meta Quest 3: $38.99 $31.99 at Amazon Let's face it: the cloth strap that ships with the Quest 3 kind of sucks. That's why you need the ZyberVR head strap, instead. Featuring tons of cushy padding, an easy-to-adjust wheel on the back, and a double hinge design for the perfect fit for every head shape and size.

ZyberVR makes some of our favorite Quest 2 accessories and the company is moving on to the world of the Meta Quest 3. Zyber's latest head strap adds incredibly cushy padding for your head, plus a double hinge design that's sure to fit every head shape and size without worry.

That double hinge design also leaves more room for large headphones if you prefer wearing them over earbuds like the Soundcore VR P10. Speaking of those earbuds, they're a whopping 29% off for Prime Big Deal Days, so jump on those now if you'd like the only earbuds made for VR headsets.

Soundcore VR P10: $79 $55.99 at Amazon You can't use regular Bluetooth earbuds in VR because of the latency. That's why Soundcore has these amazing earbuds built for VR with a special RF receiver that plugs into the Meta Quest 2 or Quest 3's USB-C port. Price check: $55 at Best Buy

Once you've got your headset accessories done, it's time to move on to the controller. The Meta Quest 3's new controllers are smaller and sleeker than ever, ditching that annoying tracking ring for some AI-powered tracking goodness.

But there's nothing quite like a set of grips for even the best VR controllers. These AMVR Quest 3 controller grips are on sale for 10% off for Prime Big Deal Days and they're the best controller grips I've ever used. Just make sure to click that coupon button before adding it to your cart to get the discount!

AMVR Quest 3 controller grips: $29.99 26.99 at Amazon Play in comfort with AMVR Quest 3 controller grips and gain the ability to fully let go without dropping the controllers thanks to a comfortable hand strap. Plus, changing out batteries is as easy as opening the flap and popping the AA out. Make sure to click that coupon button before adding it to your cart!

If you've never used a pair of grips like this, you'll be blown away by how much comfort they add to the already comfortable Quest Touch Plus controllers. The best part isn't the soft touch grip — although that is a great addition. It's actually the strap that wraps around the back of your hand.

This strap makes it easier to throw things in VR because you can naturally let go of the controller and not worry about it flying across the room. Plus, the added weight distribution gives the controllers a better center of balance making daily use easier, as well.