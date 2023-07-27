Polus Point, the new Among Us VR map, is finally available for Quest

What you need to know

Polus Point is a new map set in a lava-filled environment and is modeled after the Polus map in the original Among Us game.

This new map has nine total rooms, new tasks, and a larger environment than the original Among Us VR SKELD II map.

All players will be awarded a free Polus Point Hat Pack which is exclusive to the VR version of Among Us.

We hope you're ready to get sus again, because Among Us VR just got a brand new map filled to the brim with lava, new tasks, and plenty of ways to trick your friends and foes alike. Best yet, this is a free update for all players and is available starting July 27.

Last month, we got our hands on Polus Point early and loved what we saw. The new environment takes place in a gem mine filled with machines and lava, plus plenty of winding corridors that make the game feel fresh. A ton of new tasks are available for players to complete, and players will also receive a free Polus Point Hat Pack filled with fun new hats.

Additionally, a new Polus Point Picks hat pack is available for $4.99 and includes completely new hats built for the VR version of Among Us.

Among Us VR has been one of the best Quest 2 games since launch and offers lots of gameplay variety for players to come back again and again. Developer Schell Games has been adding modifiers and other ways to change up the gameplay over the past several months since its release.

As we said in our hands-on session of Polus Point, we tried out several different groups of modifiers that turned the map into an elaborate game of tag, complete with near-zero visibility for crewmates. Several other modifiers turned the imposters into superhuman speed demons, while yet another group of modifiers turned the kill timer down to just a few seconds, creating instant pandemonium for everyone involved.