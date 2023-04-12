Peacock comes to Quest 2 with giant screens and a free subscription

What you need to know

The Peacock app is now available on the Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro in the U.S. and some U.S. territories, including the entire Peacock content library and live sports.

Existing Quest owners will get a 3-month subscription for free, while new Quest owners will get a full year of Peacock for free.

The virtual screen can be resized to be as large or small as you want, and you can multitask by opening Peacock and several other apps at once.

Ever want to watch a show, but no one else in the house is interested? Now, you can with Peacock on the Meta Quest platform, which gives you your own personal screen of any size to sit down and enjoy all your favorite shows on.

Just as on other platforms, the Peacock (opens in new tab) app is free to download and use, and a limited-time premium Peacock subscription is included with every Quest 2 (opens in new tab) or Quest Pro headset. If you owned a Quest headset before April 11, expect a promotional code to arrive in your email inbox from Meta so you can get three months of Premium Peacock for free. New Quest owners will get an entire year of Peacock Premium on Meta.

Peacock joins other great media apps (opens in new tab) like YouTube, Netflix, and Prime Video by offering the entire content library in VR. However, it aims to improve the experience over those apps by providing a completely resizable screen that'll get you as close to the action as you want. If you can't go to your favorite baseball, football, or soccer game, this is the next best thing.

The Peacock app also works with the Quest's built-in multitasking, so you can run other apps side-by-side with your Peacock stream. Browse the web, chat with friends, or do whatever else it is that you want to do while you relax. At this time, you can't invite others into your Horizon Home room to watch with you, but we're hoping Meta will add this functionality in the future.

Meta also announced that new home environments, Horizon Worlds avatars, and Meta avatars will feature content from Universal Monsters, Halloween Horror Nights, and The Office, so you can hang out in your favorite locations while watching your favorite shows.

