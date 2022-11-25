Make your Quest 2 feel like a Quest Pro for just $42 this Black Friday

Have you been eyeing the new Meta Quest Pro but can't stomach the idea of spending a whopping $1,500 on a new VR headset? That's fine, because a newer VR accessories company, GeekVR, is here to help by upgrading your Oculus Quest 2 (opens in new tab)'s uncomfortable head strap to something that looks and feels a lot more like the Quest Pro.

In short, that means the pressure is taken off your face and, instead, balanced between your forehead and the back of your head. A hot-swappable battery pack sits in the back portion of the headset and helps further balance out the weight on your head. What you're left with is a supremely comfortable VR headset for just $42.99 (opens in new tab) on Black Friday!

GeekVR Q2 Pro: $54.99 $42.99 at Amazon

Get a comfort upgrade with the GeekVR G2 Pro head strap for the Meta Quest 2. Your headset will immediately feel lighter weight thanks to the intelligent weight distribution design of the head strap, plus you'll have longer battery life thanks to the included removable battery pack that magnetically attaches to the back of the head strap.

The GeekVR Q2 Pro includes one removable battery pack in the box which magnetically attaches to the back of the head strap. That battery fits nicely inside the small nook between the head padding and the adjustment wheel and gives an audible beep when it connects, ensuring you know exactly when the battery starts charging your headset.

One battery will extend your Quest 2's battery life by roughly three hours, and you can always purchase additional battery packs for $29.99 (opens in new tab) to further extend battery life, if need be. On top of that, these sleek battery packs can be used to charge your phone or other USB-powered devices, so they're even more useful than just giving long VR game sessions.

Gaming on the Quest 2 is also so much more comfortable with this head strap, you'll wonder why in the world Meta didn't ship the Quest 2 with such a design. The plush forehead padding helps absorb most of the front-heavy design of the Quest 2, and the extra thick padding on the back of the head strap helps with most of the rest.

You can quickly adjust the tightness of the strap with the adjustment wheel in the back, making slipping the headset on and off as effortless as turning a crank.

The result is a headset that feels like it's barely resting on your face, all while avoiding the feeling like it's going to fall off your head if you move too much. Some other halo-style straps are like this, and it's great to see GeekVR's newer design fix that problem.

Ready for an upgrade? This is a phenomenal solution that you won't find for a lower price for some time to come.