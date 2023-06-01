Our favorite Quest 2 puzzle series lives another day in I Expect You to Die 3

What you need to know

A trailer for I Expect You to Die 3: Cog in the Machine appeared during the Meta Quest Games Showcase.

The series stars an unnamed secret agent fighting evil organization Zoraxis and its plans for world destruction.

The third game is available for Meta Quest consoles starting this summer.

I Expect You to Die is one of the most charming VR puzzle games we've ever played, with the sequel "The Spy and the Liar" upping the ante with improved graphics and a villain voiced by Wil Wheaton. On Thursday, we saw the trailer for the latest installment, "Cog in the Machine," which promises more of the same.

Built for fans of escape-the-room games, I Expect You to Die has various levels (or missions) where you're placed in a deadly situation and have to use your surroundings to dismantle traps or foil evil plots.

Developer Schell Games promises that Cog in the Machine is "bigger and better than ever with more hours of gameplay" than the first two games. You'll face off against long-time foe Dr. Zor, while also dealing with "a brand new villain, Dr. Roxanna Prism."

Based on the trailer, Prism intends to kill you in order to prove that her robotic secret agents are "superior."

As in the first two games, your British spy character has access to telekinetic powers, so you can pull objects to you; it's a fixed-position game, which should make it great for VR newbies to avoid motion sickness. Also like the originals, you'll be able to replay levels to complete challenges, which should give it replay value.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Schell Games) (Image credit: Schell Games) (Image credit: Schell Games) (Image credit: Schell Games) (Image credit: Schell Games)

We're hopeful that I Expect You to Die 3 will join the ranks of the best Quest 2 games, based on how much we love the series' mechanics, humor, and challenging solutions.

The Meta Quest Games Showcase has revealed dozens of upcoming Meta Quest titles, giving VR fans plenty to look forward to throughout the rest of 2023.