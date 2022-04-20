How to watch Meta Quest Gaming Showcase today with Oculus Quest 2 announcements

It's that time again! The annual Meta Quest Gaming Showcase — previously known as the Oculus Gaming Showcase — is here to deliver a ton of new VR game announcements for the Oculus Quest 2. Last year, we saw the announcement of Resident Evil 4 VR along with several other big titles, and this year we're expecting the likes of Among Us VR, action espionage game Espire 1, the official NFL VR game, and plenty of other exciting games for 2022. Could we even see GTA: San Andreas VR gameplay finally make an appearance? There's only one way to find out.

How to watch the April 20 Meta Quest Gaming Showcase

Today's Meta Quest Gaming Showcase kicks off at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. We expect the show to be around 30 minutes long, but Meta hasn't publicly announced the exact list of titles that will be showcased, so the exact time is anyone's best guess. Meta is streaming the event on several popular streaming services.

Head over to the YouTube chanel. Join in on Facebook Live. Chat with others while watching via Twitch. View it in VR via Oculus TV.

There's little doubt that some of today's announcements will eventually make their way to the best Quest 2 games list. Aside from the aforementioned announcements that were already teased, we're hoping to get a glimpse at one of Ubisoft's upcoming projects. The company has been hiring for both Splinter Cell VR and Assassin's Creed VR, both of which are coming to the Quest 2.

There's also the very real possibility that Vertigo Games and Deep Silver could be announcing a new title at the showcase, as they recently partnered with Meta and have yet to announce anything from that partnership. Either way, we're expecting several big announcements!