How to preorder the Meta Quest Pro: deals, price, and release date

If you want to preorder the Meta Quest Pro, we've got everything you need to know about the price, early deals, and so much more below. Sure, the VR headset is staggeringly expensive — and it's not the Oculus Quest 3 we've been waiting for — but it's quite literally the future of virtual reality, so we'd be remiss if we didn't tell you how to buy one (if you can afford it).

Set to hit store shelves on October 25th, the Pro has a starting retail price of $1,499, which is seriously out of reach for most folks. But the intention of this price tag is clear. Unlike the Oculus Quest 2 and the (we assume) forthcoming Quest 3, the Meta Quest Pro isn't meant for casual gamers. Instead, you're looking at mixed reality technology that's designed to completely change the way that we do business. Although it's obviously available to consumers (and backwards-compatible with Quest 2 games and apps), the idea is that you'd use the Meta Quest Pro to replace your laptop or PC and basically take the collaborative office experience with you wherever you go.

Despite its steep price tag, if you choose to buy the Pro, you can rest easy knowing that you're getting what you paid for. The VR headset boasts a next-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 processor for seriously unrivalled speed and power, QLED lenses with local dimming, and five cameras inside the headset for realistic eye and face tracking. It's also the first VR headset that we felt was comfortable enough to wear for an entire day, which obviously goes hand-to-hand with Meta's virtual office concept.

Like it or not, the Quest Pro may very well be the future of enterprise, let alone the future of VR. If you're someone who likes to be on the cutting edge, regardless of price, you can buy your very own Meta Quest Pro using the links below.

Is the Meta Quest Pro worth it? To be completely honest, this remains to be seen. Is it the best VR headset that money can buy? Absolutely. Does it have the potential to change the way that we think of virtual reality? Indeed. But it's not for everyone, and we certainly don't expect it to be sitting under many families' Christmas trees this December. But with these specs, the Pro is undeniably impressive.

Trying to decide if you should spend the money and upgrade to the Meta Quest Pro? We've already done the research, so take a look at our Meta Quest Pro vs. Quest 2 guide to see how the two VR headsets really compare.