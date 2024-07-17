I won't use the Quest 3 without these accessories. Thankfully, they're still on sale for Prime Day

I love the Meta Quest 3. I play games on it every single week and have made some of the best gaming memories in recent years with friends in VR. But the dirty little secret is that while the headset is amazing, it's not super comfortable unless you buy some accessories to go alongside it.

Thankfully, since the Quest 3 is just $429 at Amazon - that's a $70 savings over the normal price - you might have a bit of wiggle room in your budget for an accessory or two to make the experience as comfortable as possible.

Of all the accessories I use every time I play on my Quest, the best one is the BoboVR M3 Pro headstrap, on sale for $39.99 at Amazon. That 20% off deal is vitally important for long gaming sessions not just because it's the most comfortable headstrap for the system but because it comes with a magnetically attachable, rechargeable battery pack that you can hot-swap while playing.

Extra batteries are not on sale for Prime Day but you can pick a charging dock with an extra battery up later for $39.99.

The deals

BoboVR M3 Pro: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon The best way to make your Quest 3 comfortable during long play sessions is to get a headstrap that evenly distributes the headset's weight and adds extra padding. The BoboVR M3 Pro does that and more, even including a magnetically hot-swappable, rechargeable battery pack to keep your play sessions going longer, and it's 20% off for Prime Day!

Second to the headstrap is a good face pad and facial interface. The one that ships with the Quest 3 is pretty good, but the AMVR face pad replacement for Quest 3 is not only easier to clean but it also features four vents to help prevent lens fogging. Anyone who has played any VR games this Summer will understand how big an issue this can be!

The PU leather on the pad is super soft and wicks sweat away, plus it's held in with Velcro so it's easy to remove and clean. Pretty much any Velcro-back face pads will fit on this facial interface, too, meaning you can grab some cheap ones off Amazon and keep those around for guests. For me, though, this facial interface is a real winner because of the vents.

AMVR Quest 3 facial interface replacement: $34.99 $29.73 at Amazon Wick sweat away and keep lens fogging at bay with this AMVR facial interface replacement. Pop out the one that comes on the Quest 3 and snap this one right in. It comes with glasses spacing adjustment slots and velcro-backed padding for easy cleaning and replacement, now 15% off for Prime Day.

Next down the list is a pair of grips for your controllers. The Quest 3's controllers are ergonomic and quite comfortable but you'll never go back to naked controllers once you have a good set of hand straps. My favorite ones are the AMVR controller grips which replace the battery compartment with a new piece that has a clever hand strap attached to it.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You'll put your hands through the strap when picking up the controllers and it allows you to actually let go of the controllers without them falling to the floor. That makes it much easier to throw things in VR, and it helps distribute the weight to make long playing sessions more comfortable.

The one downside is that using grips like these will make them incompatible with charging docks. I just use standard rechargeable AA batteries though and I'd recommend you do the same since it's simple to pop off the battery compartment and swap them out. This pack is on sale for $10 on Prime Day and will get you a charging station with 4 AA batteries to start!

AMVR Quest 3 controller grips: $19.99 $16.99 at Amazon Swap out your Quest 3 controller battery compartment for a replacement that includes hand straps. This makes the controllers even more comfortable without adding weight or bulk. Plus, they're easy to adjust and easier to remove when you need to swap out controller batteries. Now 15% off for Prime Day.

Anyone who is playing in a house full of people might also want to consider a pair of Quest 3 earbuds. But you can't just use any old pair of Bluetooth earbuds with a Quest 3 because Bluetooth latency is pretty bad and could cause motion sickness. Sounds crazy but it's no fun when it happens.

That's why you need a pair of PrismXR Vega T1 earbuds. They're a lot like the Soundcore VR P10 earbuds we loved on the Quest 2 but these have been upgraded for the Quest 3's faster charging spec. They're the only earbuds that support low latency audio plus fast passthrough for the Quest 3, so don't bother looking for anything else if you're going the earbud route.

PrismXR Vega T1: $59.99 $53.99 at Amazon These Bluetooth earbuds don't just sound good, they're specifically designed with a dongle that slots into your Quest 3's USB-C port to provide extra low latency audio. They're the only earbuds capable of using while charging the Quest 3 at full speed, too, making them an even better value than this 10% off Prime Day deal provides.

And, of course, if you don't already have a Quest 3, today's the last day to get this great $70 off deal that we've never seen before. Previously, the best deal on a Quest 3 was $499 with a free game included. This is a better deal because it's a straight $70 off which not only leaves room for one accessory on this list, but also for one of the best Meta Quest games.