Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed gaming earbuds strike with performance and clarity

RazerCon 2022 has introduced the new Hammerhead HyperSpeed wireless earbuds.

These new buds bring about swift performance and clarity with 2.4GHz connectivity and Bluetooth 5.2.

The PlayStation edition will begin at $199.99, along with the Xbox edition priced at $199.99, sold at Razer.com and select retailers.

The Kitty V2 Pro starts at $199.99 (available in Q4 2022), while the Kaira HyperSpeed begins at $129.99.

RazerCon 2022 was packed with a few reveals, and among them are Razer's latest speedy wireless earbuds.

Razer announced its new Hammerhead HyerSpeed wireless earbuds for those gamers that are constantly on the move. The new buds feature ANC (active noise cancellation), which should bring about an uninterrupted audio experience with complete freedom as there are no cords to get tangled around with.

(Image credit: Razer)

These new earbuds aren't just for listening indoors, as the new Hammerhead Hyperspeed features dual environmental noise-canceling microphones. This should ensure that everything you're saying remains clear throughout the most hectic overtime scenarios or if you're on a call with your phone.

Razer has strengthened these new wireless buds with Chroma RGB to bring a colorful splash and customization, all while providing a battery life of around 30 hours total. With the included charging case that provides up to 22 additional hours of power, users should never have to stop their gaming or music sessions throughout the day.

The Hammerhead HyperSpeed earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and a Type-C dongle. This included dongle gives users the ability to lower their audio latency, which only enhances the performance of these new earbuds.

These new buds pride themselves on performance and speed. The Hammerhead HyperSpeed wireless buds' connection speed tops out at 2.4GHz, which is "50% faster than its competitors." This should bring about low latency and ensure that your audio remains clear and bold without dropping out like some of the best gaming earbuds.

There are two editions of the new Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed wireless earbuds: PlayStation and Xbox. The PlayStation edition should go on sale in November, starting at $149.99 at Razer.com and select retailers. The Xbox edition wireless earbuds will also be available in November with a starting price of $149.99 at Razer.com and select retailers.

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer has also announced the return of a fan favorite by way of the new Kraken Kitty V2 Pro headset. The company's taken things up a notch for those who enjoy multiple cute-eared personalities by allowing you to switch out the ears with others, such as kitty, bear, and bunny ear styles.

Razer's second iteration is a Chroma RGB wired headset with a feature that allows the ears of the device to react to what's happening on stream if you're a streamer. The ear cups of the new headset can also react to emotes, alerts, and more that may happen on their stream. With Chroma RGB, the Kitty V2 Pro can shift into over 16.8 million colors with several different lighting effects.

The Kitty V2 Pro contains the Razer HyperClear cardioid microphone to capture your voice in its clearest form. Paired with Razer's TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers with 7.1 digital sound, users can feel every beat with high-fidelity sound and more precise accuracy. The Kitty V2 Pro should feel comfortable as it comes with hybrid fabric and leatherette cushioning to keep sound funneled into your ears for an uninterrupted experience.

Razer's new Kraken Kitty V2 Pro, featured in Black and Quartz, will be available in Q4 of 2022 with a starting price of $199.99 at Razer.com, Razer Stores, and select retailers.

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer is expanding its Kaira series with a new lineup of officially licensed PlayStation headsets. The company is introducing the new wired Razer Kaira X along with the Kaira HyperSpeed and Kaira Pro HyperSpeed which are both wireless headsets.

Both new HyperSpeed headsets can connect at speeds topping out at 2.4GHz to bring about seamless, low-latency audio. Additionally, Razer has upped the ante by featuring haptic feedback with the new Kaira HyperSpeed and Pro HyperSpeed. Users should begin to feel what they're hearing to make their games come to life audibly.

While the wireless variants should allow up to 30 hours of battery life, the entire new lineup features Razer's TriForce 50mm drivers for clarity and rich audio. This is accompanied by the HyperClear cardioid ENC microphone to make sure your voice isn't fuzzy or dropping out when it matters the most.

The Razer Kaira Pro HyperSpeed is available now for $199.99 at Razer.com and select retailers, with a U.S. release in 2023. The Kaira HyperSpeed is available now for $129.99 at Razer.com and select retailers, while the Kaira X is also ready for purchase with a starting price of $59.99 at Razer.com and certain retailers.

