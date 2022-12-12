OnePlus makes monitors now, and the 27-inch model looks half-decent

There used to be a time when OnePlus was laser-focused in its strategy; launch two phones a year with the best possible hardware and software combination. That's all in the past, and the OnePlus of today is a very different beast.

OnePlus got into TVs with the launch of the Q1 Pro back in 2019, and at the time its introduction was heralded as the first salvo in a grand ecosystem play that would eventually spawn a host of products. That strategy fizzled out in just under a year, and while OnePlus eventually launched the OnePlus Band and the OnePlus Watch, they were so lackluster that it really shouldn't have bothered.

For what it's worth, the OnePlus Q1 Pro was actually a good TV for the time, and its unique design combined with the QLED panel meant it got a lot right. However, the fact that it was aimed at the high-end market and was exclusive to India meant that there were few takers, and OnePlus pivoted to the budget series with derivative TV models in the Y series — much like what it does with the Nord portfolio now.

Anyway, OnePlus is back at it with its latest product category: monitors. Like its earlier efforts, the manufacturer's monitors are exclusive to India, and it's unlikely they will make their way to other markets. There are two models at launch; a 27-inch variant aimed at gamers dubbed the X27, and a 24-inch budget model called the E24.

The OnePlus Monitor X27 offers a 27-inch IPS panel with a QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution and goes up to 165Hz refresh. You'll also find VESA's DisplayHDR 400 standard bandied about, but that doesn't amount to much — almost all gaming monitors tout this label, and it doesn't actually mean that you'll get HDR here. Local dimming is what makes all the difference, but you don't get that on the monitor.

Looking at the design, it's evident that OnePlus went the white label route with the X27, because it is nearly identical to the Xiaomi Mi 2K 27 Gaming Monitor that I've used for the last 15 months. The stand has cable management and good tilt/swivel adjustment, and you can pivot the monitor and use it vertically.

At the back, you'll find one HDMI 2.1 port, one DisplayPort 1.4, and a USB-C port, along with two USB 3.0 connectors and a 2.5mm jack. The USB-C port is interesting as it delivers 65W over the USB PD standard, so you can use it to charge the best OnePlus phones.

You'll be able to get your hands on the OnePlus Monitor X27 starting December 15 for ₹27,999 ($340), and that's in line with what other monitors cost in this category. For my money, I'd get the ASUS VG279QM or the VG27AQL1A instead.

There's also a 24-inch monitor debuting today, and it is a budget-focused model. The E24 has an FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS panel with 75Hz refresh, one HDMI 1.4 port along with one USB-C port with 18W USB PD charging, and a stand that lets you tilt the monitor.

OnePlus itself seems to be embarrassed by this monitor, as it hasn't shared what it will cost once it goes on sale — you'll have to wait and find out. But as is the case with the X27, you're better off going with a more established vendor.

Next up on OnePlus's launch calendar is a mechanical keyboard (because why not), and I'll be sharing details of that as soon as it is official.