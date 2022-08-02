Jiggle Physics 137: 800 Years is an Eternity
By Jim Metzendorf published
The Prospector and the Queen
Sam Tolbert fills in for Jen this week and the crew check in on what's going on with Oculus Quest 2 and mobile gaming. They also chat about the indefinite delay of Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic for PS5, MultiVersus for PC and Xbox, and just generally go off the rails. As usual!
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LINKS:
Meta's making the Quest 2 more expensive. What does that mean for the future of VR?
The Oculus Quest 2's price increase is all our fault
Meta Q2 revenue goes down as it raises Quest 2 prices, deals with VR lawsuit
Report: Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic PS5 remake delayed indefinitely
MultiVersus is blowing up on PC and Xbox because it knows what fans want
