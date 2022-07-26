Report: Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic PS5 remake delayed indefinitely

What you need to know

According to a report from Bloomberg, the upcoming Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake has been delayed indefinitely.

Leadership at Aspyr, the developer of the remake, were reportedly unhappy with a vertical slice of the game.

The studio had told its partners at Lucasfilm and Sony that the game would be ready in 2022.

The game is now reportedly estimated to be targeting a 2025 release window.

The highly-anticipated Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake won't be ready for years to come, per a new report.

According to a report from Bloomberg (opens in new tab), the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake is having development issues, with developer Aspyr firing the game's art director and design director earlier this month. The report states that the developers felt good about a vertical slice of the game that was finished on June 30 before being shown to Lucasfilm and Sony.

Aspyr leadership instead told the developers of the game that it was being paused indefinitely as the vertical slice was not where leadership wanted it to be. While Aspyr previously told its staff and development partners that the game was aimed to be done by the end of 2022, the report states that a more realistic target is now 2025.

Some developers on the game reportedly believe it may be given to Saber Interactive, another studio known for porting different projects across platforms. Both Aspyr and Saber Interactive are subsidiaries of Embracer Group, a gaming and media holding company that owns dozens of other studios and multiple publishing labels.

The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake was first announced in September 2021 as a timed PS5 console exclusive, with PlayStation partnering to publish the game. While not much is known about changes the remake will make, the developers did confirm a handful of details, with Jennifer Hale returning to reprise the role of the Jedi Bastila Shan.