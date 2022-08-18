Here's an easy way to save $100 on the new Odyssey Ark gaming monitor

Samsung's glorious Odyssey Ark gaming screen was announced earlier this year at CES 2022, and tech enthusiasts everywhere are eager to get their hands on a monitor that takes immersive gaming to a whole new level. That being said, with a starting retail price of $3,499.99, the Odyssey Ark is out of reach for many people.

Luckily, Samsung has brought back a reserve program that will help you save $100 in seconds. All you need to do is head to the Odyssey Ark product page (opens in new tab) and type your name and email address in the fields provided. This will earn you a spot in line to preorder the new gaming monitor and slash $100 from the retail price. It's as simple as that. Keep in mind that this offer is only available until August 21st, so don't wait too long to make your move.

The Odyssey Ark has gone viral for its so-called "Cockpit Mode", an eye-catching feature that allows the user to rotate the 55-inch screen by 90 degrees. In Cockpit Mode, the Ark is positioned like a vertical tower that rises above the player, adding a unique level of immersion that we've never seen before in a gaming monitor. Combine that with a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and a curved 4K screen, and you're in for a singular gaming experience.

Instantly save $100 on your Odyssey Ark preorder

