Gran Turismo 7 developer apologizes after game suffers over 24-hour downtime

What you need to know

Gran Turismo 7 underwent unexpected maintenance that saw the game offline and unplayable for over 24 hours.

According to Polyphony Digital, this was due to an issue discovered where the game would not start properly following an update.

Producer Kazunori Yamauchi has apologized to players for the issue and late response.

Gran Turismo 7 is now back online.

Mandatory online connections in single-player modes have been a pain point in the video games community for a few years now, and it became the topic of conversation once again with Gran Turismo 7. Due to some unexpected maintenance, the game was unplayable for over 24 hours. Though it's not back online, the developer has since apologized and offered an explanation.

In a post on Gran Turismo 7's website, producer Kazunori Yamauchi said, "Immediately before the release of the 1.07 update, we discovered an issue where the game would not start properly in some cases on product versions for the PS4 and PS5.

"This was a rare issue that was not seen during tests on the development hardware or the QA sessions prior to the release, but in order to prioritize the safety of the save data of the users, we decided to interrupt the release of the 1.07 update, and to make a 1.08 correctional update."

Yamauchi also went on to explain some of the changes that players will now see from even rewards. Citing his desire for players to be able to enjoy the game without microtransactions, he wants to avoid possible situations where players would need to keep replaying certain events over and over.

Players on social media have already aired their frustrations with how grindy the game had become, and though Yamauchi can't provide further details, he said that "we plan on continuing to revise GT7 so that as many players as possible can enjoy the game."

It's certainly not a great start to what many were hoping would become one of the best PS5 games as of late, but additional content down the road can still turn things around.