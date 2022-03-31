City-builder Cities: VR coming to Quest 2 on April 28

What you need to know

Cities: VR is a virtual reality version of the city-building simulation game Cities: Skylines, but it is not a direct port of the PC game.

The game will launching for Quest 2 headsets on April 28, and those who preorder will receive a 10% discount.

Cities: VR will be supported post-launch with free content and updates.

Cities: VR, a virtual reality adaptation of the city-building simulation game Cities: Skylines, will be launching for Quest 2 on April 28, publisher Fast Travel Games announced today.

Like Cities: Skylines, Cities: VR will task players with building a city from scratch and then managing it as its mayor. Many of the game's urban planning options are present in the VR version, such as controlling economics, emergency services, education, and entertainment.

The Quest 2 title will allow players to see their citizens go about their business down to the street level all the way to the top of skyscrapers with the bird's eye view with a palette of tools and UI specifically made for VR. Fast travel Games released a short gameplay walkthrough video showing off the game's features and controls.

Despite the similarities, Cities: VR is not a direct port of Cities: Skylines and has some differences over the 2015 PC game. Cites: VR will focus on a smaller building area and will not contain some features such as terrain editing and natural disasters. The studio said it plans to support the game with additional content and features after launch.

“When we got the opportunity to reimagine Cities: Skylines for VR, we knew we had to jump at the opportunity,” said Erik Odeldahl, Creative Director of Fast Travel Games. “We’ve taken heavy inspiration from what the teams at Colossal Order and Paradox Interactive have created over the last seven years. We think that Cities: VR will be a great introduction to this franchise for new players, as well as a compelling new interpretation for Cities: Skylines veterans.”

Cities: VR is now available for preorder on the Quest store with a 10% discount. Fast Travel Games has been responsible for some of the best Quest 2 games like Apex Construct and Wraith: The Oblivion - Afterlife, so we will see how well this VR adaptation will rank alongside the company's past efforts.