Call of Duty: Warzone being developed for mobile

What you need to know

Activision announced that it will be bringing battle royale title Call of Duty: Warzone to mobile devices.

The company is currently hiring in engineers, artists, producers, and managers across several internal studios for the project.

No release date or other information about the mobile title has been announced.

Activision revealed today that the battle royale first-person shooter Call of Duty: Warzone is currently being developed for mobile devices.

The publisher announced in a blog post that a mobile version of the popular game is in development and is hiring in multiple positions such as in engineering and producing across its various internal studios. A graphic in the announcement lists Activision Central Tech, Activision Shanghai Studio, Beenox, Demonware, Digital Legends Entertainment, and Solid State Studios as the development teams on the game.

Another Call of Duty mobile title had been in the works since last year after Activision acquired Digital Legends and would be working on a "new mobile title within the Call of Duty universe" alongside Activision Shanghai Studio, Beenox, and Solid State Studios.

No other information for the mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone was announced, such as player counts, how it would differ from the PC and console versions, or release date. Industry figure Tom Henderson said during Activision's conference call last month that not much is known about the game, but is "expected to release this year."

Activision had laid out its future plans for the Call of Duty franchise last month with its main 2022 title being a direct sequel to the 2019 reboot Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and is being handled by Infinity Ward. A next-gen sequel for Call of Duty: Warzone will also launch alongside it in the fall of 2022, and both will be developed on an entirely new engine.

Call of Duty: Mobile has had a battle royale mode since late last year based on the Blackout map from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, so it will be interesting to see what changes are made for a standalone title and if the upcoming mobile version of Warzone can crack the list of best Android games.