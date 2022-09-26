Samsung and Genshin Impact team up for huge promotion starting this week

What you need to know

Samsung is partnering with Genshin Impact on a new promotion for players on Samsung Galaxy phones.

From Sep. 27 through Oct. 3, 2022, anyone playing Genshin Impact on a Samsung Galaxy phone will be able to make in-game purchases and earn wheel spins for various prizes.

This promotion is meant to coincide with Genshin Impact Update 3.1, which is expanding the region of Sumeru, bringing new limited events, characters to grab, and more.

Genshin Impact Update 3.1 is scheduled to begin on Sep. 28, 2022.

Anyone that plays Genshin Impact on a Samsung Galaxy device is about to benefit from a huge new promotion that's kicking off this week.

In order to celebrate the upcoming launch of Genshin Impact Update 3.1 — which is expanding the recently-added region of Sumeru with a desert, new events, and new characters — Samsung is teaming up with Genshin Impact developer and publisher miHoYo for a massive giveaway.

Beginning on Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET, anyone who plays Genshin Impact on a great Samsung Galaxy phone will be able to spin a roulette wheel for various prizes, which include the Samsung Tab A8, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and vouchers for Genshin Impact currency worth up to $100.

In order to qualify, anyone playing Genshin Impact through the Galaxy store needs to make one purchase. Players will also get additional wheel spins for every purchase made in Genshin Impact.

This promotion is running through Oct. 3, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT, so players will have just about a week to take advantage of the offer and try to win different prizes. Genshin Impact Update 3.1 is currently slated to arrive on Sep. 28, 2022, meaning it'll be here just after this promotion begins. As always, players will be able to nab some Primogems in exchange for the downtime necessary for the developers to apply the update.