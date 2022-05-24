Genshin Impact Update 2.7: Release date, characters, and everything new

Genshin Impact is continuing to truck along, with development studio miHoYo providing constant updates. Whether it's a special quest or a Wish event, there's always something new around the corner. The developers have taken some extra time on this latest update, and now Genshin Impact Update 2.7: Hidden Dreams of the Deep is on the way. Here's what you need to know.

Being one of the best PS5 games to play means having a lot to do, and players are getting plenty of new quests with Update 2.7. The adventures in The Chasm continue on, with a new event called the Perilous Trail taking players further in, uncovering secrets like how Liyue's inhabitants fought off monsters 500 years ago.

There's also a new combat challenge called Realms of Guile and War. In it, you'll have to face off in rounds of combat, with the rules changing in every district. These rules will randomly shake up your party, testing how well your team operates if you're suddenly down a member or two. You'll have to bring your best in order to succeed.

The update is also adding A Muddy Bizarre Adventure, which will have you help Hosseini the Sumeru scholar by killing monsters and clearing out mud, alongside some unusual objectives, like escorting hot air balloons.

You can check out the trailer for the update below:

Within Inazuma, players are invited to the Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival. It's a rhythm game event, with the developers noting that they've improved the controls based on feedback to prior rhythm games. Players get a small drum, and they'll have to match the beat. If you are able to get every tune correct, you'll unlock the Note Editor, allowing you to compose your own beats and share them with other players.

While you're in Inazuma, you can also check out the Core of the Apparatus event. Players get to help a toy merchant, unlocking different robotic furnishings that can be placed in the Serenitea Pot.

Genshin Impact's character list is growing even more! Yelan and Kuki Shinobu are both being added to the roster with this update. Yelan is a five-star character who serves as special intelligence officer of Liyue, as well as the owner of Yanshang Teahouse. Using her Elemental Skill Lingering Lifeline, Yelan can move fast across the battlefield, quickly marking enemies and dealing Hydro damage to them once the skill ends.

Meanwhile, Kuki Shinobu is a four-star deputy in the Arataki Gang. Using her Elemental Skill Sanctifying Ring, Kuki can sacrifice part of her health to create a circle that heals allies while damaging enemies with Electro attacks.

Both characters are getting their own Story Event and Hangout Event, and both will be available via Event Wishes over the course of Update 2.7. Yelan's event wish will be up first, alongside a rerun of Xiao. Kuki Shinobu's Event Wish will be later in the update, coinciding with a rerun of Arataki Itto.

As a "a person with many faces," Yelan is a Hydro DPS bow user who travels all over Teyvat. Kuki Shinobu: With her Electro sword, Kuki quickly makes foes understand that despite being a smaller member of the gang, she's one of the most dangerous.

While Genshin Impact doesn't run poorly by any means, the developers have worked to improve the game's framerate on PS4 and PS5. There aren't any exact metrics right now, but it seems like players will be able to enjoy more solid, consistent framerates when the game gets hectic with lots of action and environment spells start flying. It's possible the game will now support VRR on PS5, but we wouldn't expect anything like a 120 FPS mode.

Additionally, any PlayStation Plus subscribers will get a special pack of goodies, consisting of 50,000 Mora, 20 Hero's Wit, 15 Mystic Enhancement Ores, and two Fragile Resins.

Genshin Impact Update 2.7 is currently slated to launch on May 31, 2022. This marks the first time in a long time that an update for Genshin Impact was pushed back and didn't fall along the 42-day cycle miHoYo usually sticks to. The prior update, Genshin Impact Update 2.6, was released on March 30, 2022.



As always, when the update arrives, players can expect that the game's servers will go offline for some required maintenance at 6:00 a.m. China Standard Time (5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT). Players who then log in after the maintenance is complete will, as usual, be able to claim some Primogems as compensation for the downtime.